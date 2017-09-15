Stocks Embroidery Solutions has announced the launch of the new Brother Entrepreneur PR670e, which it describes as “the most innovative 6-needle commercial embroidery machine to date.” The company adds that the PR670e “raises the bar within the industry for embroidery enthusiasts, crafters and home-based entrepreneurs.”

The PR670e comes equipped with powerful design and editing capabilities and can reach up to 1,000 stitches per minute in 7 seconds. This improved acceleration is not only on initial start-up, but at thread trims, too, Stocks reports.

Other features include…

Customisable needle settings

Embroidery area of 8″ x 12″

10.1″ built-in high definition LCD display with large icons and scrolling menu

16 built-in video tutorials

60 built-in embroidery designs, 12 monogramming font styles, 140 frame pattern combinations, 37 lettering fonts, 50 built-in utility stitch designs and 10 buttonhole styles in 3 sizes

On-screen letter input and editing

Smart stitch management with progress bar and direct entry to pin-point the exact stitch

Intuitive colour management for easy design customisation

Conor grouping, which allows multiple regions to be selected at a time for editing colour

Color Sort feature to cut down on thread changes when combining designs

Droplight LED Positioning Marker to see where the needle will drop

Minimal noise (engineered to be used at home)

The new machine will be in action at theÂ Print & Stitch Roadshows which are touring the UK this autumn.

www.stocks.co.uk

www.embroiderymachinery.co.uk

www.printandstitch.org