 

Stocks Embroidery Solutions has announced the launch of the new Brother Entrepreneur PR670e, which it describes as “the most innovative 6-needle commercial embroidery machine to date.” The company adds that the PR670e “raises the bar within the industry for embroidery enthusiasts, crafters and home-based entrepreneurs.”

The PR670e comes equipped with powerful design and editing capabilities and can reach up to 1,000 stitches per minute in 7 seconds. This improved acceleration is not only on initial start-up, but at thread trims, too, Stocks reports.

Other features include…

  • Customisable needle settings
  • Embroidery area of 8″ x 12″
  • 10.1″ built-in high definition LCD display with large icons and scrolling menu
  • 16 built-in video tutorials
  • 60 built-in embroidery designs, 12 monogramming font styles, 140 frame pattern combinations, 37 lettering fonts, 50 built-in utility stitch designs and 10 buttonhole styles in 3 sizes
  • On-screen letter input and editing
  • Smart stitch management with progress bar and direct entry to pin-point the exact stitch
  • Intuitive colour management for easy design customisation
  • Conor grouping, which allows multiple regions to be selected at a time for editing colour
  • Color Sort feature to cut down on thread changes when combining designs
  • Droplight LED Positioning Marker to see where the needle will drop
  • Minimal noise (engineered to be used at home)

The new machine will be in action at theÂ Print & Stitch Roadshows which are touring the UK this autumn.

www.stocks.co.uk
www.embroiderymachinery.co.uk
www.printandstitch.org

 