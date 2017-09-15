Stocks Embroidery Solutions has announced the launch of the new Brother Entrepreneur PR670e, which it describes as “the most innovative 6-needle commercial embroidery machine to date.” The company adds that the PR670e “raises the bar within the industry for embroidery enthusiasts, crafters and home-based entrepreneurs.”
The PR670e comes equipped with powerful design and editing capabilities and can reach up to 1,000 stitches per minute in 7 seconds. This improved acceleration is not only on initial start-up, but at thread trims, too, Stocks reports.
Other features include…
- Customisable needle settings
- Embroidery area of 8″ x 12″
- 10.1″ built-in high definition LCD display with large icons and scrolling menu
- 16 built-in video tutorials
- 60 built-in embroidery designs, 12 monogramming font styles, 140 frame pattern combinations, 37 lettering fonts, 50 built-in utility stitch designs and 10 buttonhole styles in 3 sizes
- On-screen letter input and editing
- Smart stitch management with progress bar and direct entry to pin-point the exact stitch
- Intuitive colour management for easy design customisation
- Conor grouping, which allows multiple regions to be selected at a time for editing colour
- Color Sort feature to cut down on thread changes when combining designs
- Droplight LED Positioning Marker to see where the needle will drop
- Minimal noise (engineered to be used at home)
The new machine will be in action at theÂ Print & Stitch Roadshows which are touring the UK this autumn.
