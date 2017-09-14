Print & Stitch has announced road show dates in September, October and November 2017.

All of the autumn road shows take place on a Thursday, and the tour kicks off in Glasgow on Thursday 21 September 2017.

The road show dates are:

Thursday 21st September 2017 – Glasgow

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Strathclyde Hotel

Thursday 19th October 2017 – Bristol

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bristol North

Thursday 16th November 2017 – Southampton

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Southampton

Visitors will be able to see the latest equipment and services from Stocks Embroidery Solutions, TheMagicTouch, Wilcom, Goccopro, eTrader, Madeira, and Golden Finishes.

For further details and to register for free, visit the Print & Stitch website.

www.printandstitch.org