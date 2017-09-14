Print & Stitch has announced road show dates in September, October and November 2017.
All of the autumn road shows take place on a Thursday, and the tour kicks off in Glasgow on Thursday 21 September 2017.
The road show dates are:
Thursday 21st September 2017 – Glasgow
Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Strathclyde Hotel
Thursday 19th October 2017 – Bristol
Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bristol North
Thursday 16th November 2017 – Southampton
Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Southampton
Visitors will be able to see the latest equipment and services from Stocks Embroidery Solutions, TheMagicTouch, Wilcom, Goccopro, eTrader, Madeira, and Golden Finishes.
For further details and to register for free, visit the Print & Stitch website.