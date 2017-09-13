TheMagicTouch (TMT) has launched a new range of lifestyle linen tableware and cushion products that are suitable for both sublimation and toner-based transfer decoration.

The range includes coasters, placemats and a traditional cushion cover.

The company reports that the products’ new double layered linen blend (95% polyester/5% cotton) offers a quality feel and look that enhances the high level of image quality now possible and available. The products are also hardwearing, suitable for machine washing at 40°C, and suitable for single or double-sided decoration.

TMT suggests that the new linen range is perfect for the gift, domestic and catering markets. “The higher quality products offer the opportunity to create new business and command higher margin in many different markets with the added marketing advantage of the ability to produce ‘one offs’ for customer evaluation,” adds the company.

www.themagictouch.co.uk