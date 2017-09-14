Tickets for the TV TecStyle Visions 2018 trade fair for textile finishing and promotion, which takes place from 15 – 17 February 2018, in Stuttgart, are now on sale.

Visitors can gain free entry to the event by registering at www.messeticketservice.de/tv-messe and entering the code: TV08X070H0118. The tickets also grant access to other Expo 4.0 trade fairs on the site, and include free transport to and from the grounds within the local transport network, VVS.

One lucky visitor won’t need to rely on public transport when they leave the exhibition, as they will be the owner of a brand new, bright red Vespa scooter in a TV TecStyle Visions design. The scooter will be awarded to the winner of a prize draw which will take place on the last day of the event. All visitors are invited to participate in the draw.

Another highlight takes place on the first day of of TV TecStyle Visions, when the recipients of the Golden Shirt Award 2018 will be honoured during a special ceremony. The deadline for entries to the competition is 29 September 2017.

The competition, which is based on the theme of ‘Celebration’ requires entrants to submit a T-shirt that has been finished with one or two techniques (embroidery, screen print, transfer print, digital print, direct flocking, rhinestone or laser branding). An expert jury consisting of industry experts will evaluate the submissions taking into regard their design, creativity and workmanship. A total of 10,000 Euros will be awarded to the winners of the different categories. Kornit Digital is the main sponsor of the event. Further sponsors include Madeira, Anvil, and Amann & SÃ¶hne . Visitors will also have the opportunity to view the entries and vote for the winner of the ‘audience prize’ throughout the duration of the exhibition.

More information about the Golden Shirt Award is available at: www.tvp-textil.de/kroenen-sie-mit-uns-das-jubilaeum/.