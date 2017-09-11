AJS Embroidery Services Ltd will be giving the Â new Tajima SAI Super compact embroidery machine its first public showing at the Coactive – Newtech workshop in Durham, on September 25-26.

The new SAI model is described as “a super compact and more affordable solution for new embroiderers.” Them machine aims to combine the advanced technology of Tajima industrial embroidery machines with ease of use for the home market.

According to AJS, the SAI Super offers the stitch quality demanded by embroidery professionals, production figures that are comparable to an industrial machine, and high quality precision parts that are designed to provide a longer life with lower maintenance.

The Coactive – Newtech show will take place from 6pm on the evening of 25Â September, and from 9am on Tuesday 26Â September, at the Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield, Durham TS21 2EH.

The Newtech nationwide series of practical workshops continues in London North (October 16-17), and Leicester (November 15-16). Ten new venues have also been lined up for 2018.

For further information or to register as a visitor or exhibitor visit the organisers’ website.

http://www.coactiveevents.com/events/newtech