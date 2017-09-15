Corel has introduced CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2017 – Small Business Edition. The new edition, designed for Windows, is being offered exclusively to businesses with fewer than 25 employees and offers three licences at a saving of more than 50% off the regular retail pricing, reports the company.

The new edition of the software, which launched in April, is aimed at those in printing and sign-making, and includes the new drawing tool LiveSketch, as well as tools for vector design, page layout, photo editing and font management.

Also included in the software are 10,000 clip art and digital images; 2,000 high-resolution digital photos; more than 1,000 fonts; 350 professionally designed templates; more than 600 fountain, vector and bitmap fills; expert insights; product hints; and more than five hours of training videos.

“Today’s small business owner needs a way to create professional-looking graphics that make an impact on customers, but not on their budget,” said Sobia Hameed, product manager for CorelDraw Graphics Suite. “It’s our mission to make great graphic design software more accessible to everyone – whether you’re a graphics professional or just getting started.”

The suggested retail price of CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2017 – Small Business Edition is £899.99.

