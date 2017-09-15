Printwear & Promotion Live! has announced that online registration for free entry to the 2018 show is now open.

The event is moving from its regular February slot to a month earlier next year. It will take place at the NEC, Birmingham, from 21-23 January 2018, in Halls 17 and 18.

“The continued expansion of the show in recent years has meant we have had to relocate again into bigger halls, and the availability of larger halls has resulted in a move to January for 2018,” explained event director Tony Gardner. “January is traditionally a little quieter for the garment decoration market as a whole, thus from a visitor perspective the January dates present the opportunity for even more to attend.

“January is also the time when new clothing lines from the major clothing brands are launched, so being able to showcase these to the market a month earlier is seen as a real benefit of the earlier dates by the clothing brands and distributors exhibiting at the show.”

Clothing brands, distributors and equipment and consumable suppliers will be exhibiting their latest products across the 160 stands, with a full programme of workshops and seminars also available to visitors.

www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk