The pinnacle of uniform design is making something employees are required to wear into something they want to wear. Companies know that uniforms create a professional look, support branding and give customers trust in their employees, but most aren’t anything one could call fashionable.

With employees and customers becoming more savvy about design and fashion, companies are increasingly satisfied only with packages that have both the special function and durability of a traditional uniform, and a retail style. Luckily, this is well within the reach of the creative decorator. Combining the utility of special garment features and material qualities with an aesthetically-pleasing style opens up new markets that won’t respond to classic uniforms while increasing the perception of value overall.

Workwear, retail-style: step-by-step

1. Identify a style that fits Many customers will provide images or brand names containing example garments and decorations; when pitching the style yourself, consider the demographics of your client’s customers and employees, their corporate culture, and their branding. Look at existing marketing materials and even decoration in their businesses. Once you’ve identified the key traits of their brand, find retail brands that fit those traits and look over their last few seasons’ new garments. It’s likely that selections will emerge as potential inspirational models.

2. Analyse your inspirational pieces Identify essential characteristics that define the look of these retail models. Colour, cut, construction, detailing, fittings, material weave/structure and fibre can contribute to the look of the base garment. For decoration, consider size, colour palette, materials, surface texture/sheen, contrast and art style. This analysis creates a profile against which you can judge your vendor-sourced garments and design direction.

3. Get great garments Check distributors for garments that fit your style profile, remembering the wearer’s utilitarian concerns. Industrial washing, non-metal fasteners for electrical safety, special pockets etc – try to find garments that serve function and form. Even purely function-first garments like aprons can be style-matched with colour, cut and the right decoration.

4. Design dazzling decoration Fashion-forward workwear falls flat if you mismanage decoration. Corporate branding may tend towards conformity, but not every piece needs to have a standard execution of a company’s logo. Instead, design for the garment individually and for the combined effect of an intended set.

Think about popular retail brands: they don’t replicate a single logo in one style for every piece; they re-imagine and remix their design assets to give each piece its own personality, even while maintaining recognisability. Decorations are suited to the available decoration area as well as garment style. Even when utility forces you to stay closer to standard decoration, your technique, style, materials and placement can bring retail flare to otherwise uninspired pieces.

5. Presentation pre-production Present potential garment looks before you sample. Even customers clamouring for fashion-forward workwear may recoil from a non-traditional look; innovating exposes you to more uncertainty. Part and parcel to creative work is fostering trust in your client; you shouldn’t be afraid to do something special, just be ready to dial it down if it reaches too far beyond your customer’s comfort zone. Be prepared for more than one preview; just price this boundary-breaking work accordingly.

6. Fit and finish Decorate cleanly and think about the final presentation of your pieces: the ‘retail’ experience is picking up a piece with the execution and feel of a high-end retail product. Take the time to make your garment look good: trim, steam, fold and package your pieces to delight your customer and their employees. Care and presentation can help turn a uniform into a coveted promotional product.

When wholesalers have similarly extensive catalogues, with roughly equal pricing, discounts or marginally better service won’t be enough to secure your sales. Creativity, however, particularly when you show your consideration through research into their needs, will make your business feel more like a partner than a generic product seller.