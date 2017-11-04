Regatta Professional promises kids will love its new Kids Classmate (TRA683, pictured) and Kids Stormforce (TRA454) jackets, part of Regatta’s AW17 Top Up collection. The Classmate jacket has a warm-backed, woven softshell fabric for a comfortable and durable outer layer, and is wind-resistant, quick drying and water-repellent. It has reflective piping at the shoulders and a reflective trim at the lower back hem. The compressible Kids Stormforce jacket features Thermo-guard insulation, inner zip guard, stretch binding on the hood, cuffs and hem, and a reflective trim on the lower back hem.

