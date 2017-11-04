Thread is the lifeblood of embroidery, yet some of us never give it a second thought when we want to improve business. Hosts of articles, including some Iâ€™ve written, spell out methods for utilising any number of threads beyond 40wt rayon and polyester, from the hair-thin 75wt to the thick and furry wool blends, from the sparkling metallics to the flat, pure-coloured matte threads, from fun-over-function solarreactive colour-changing thread and glow-in-the dark to the super-functional fire-resistant and reflective threads.

What I donâ€™t often see is an exploration of how these out-of-the-ordinary threads could be tuned to the business needs of commercial embroidery. As fun as it is to show how to use speciality threads, itâ€™s critical to explain how a business can benefit from the speciality thread catalogue. Thereâ€™s money to be made as well as fun to be had; by discussing just what makes these threads â€˜specialâ€™ and examining their costs and benefits, we can learn to use these threads to add value to our work and market ourselves as more than the average shop.

What makes thread â€˜specialâ€™?

Calling alternative threads â€˜specialityâ€™ isnâ€™t a slight against our tried-and-true thread so much as an admission of how universally accepted they are. Speciality thread is, basically, any thread that differs from the ubiquitous 40wt rayon or polyester thread we use most of the time â€“ whether thatâ€™s through the use of a different fibre content or construction, sheen, colouration or thickness. Itâ€™s the contrast with our usual thread that the word â€˜specialityâ€™ is really hinting at. Common threads in the category include metallics, thick and thin threads, matte finish threads, variegated or ombrÃ© threads, twist threads, fluorescents, glowin- the-dark and solar-reactive threads.

The business benefits of breaking the mould

The point of decorating anything is to make it noticeable. In commercial embroidery, much of our work is promotional, meaning we must communicate a message, identify with a brand and leave an impression. Speciality threads are a natural fit, simply because they donâ€™t blend in with the sea of stitching done in solid colour threads of the same sheen and thickness. Their novelty lends designs immediate interest, attracting the attention that is a key indicator of success for any promotional product. Speciality threads help us get eyes on a design and help us communicate something about the brand we evoke through their unique characteristics.