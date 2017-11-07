InnoPrinter and Asquith & Fox are the latest companies to join the Promotion & Branding 2017 Shows.

The two will feature at the Leeds show, which takes place on Wednesday 15 November at the Thorpe Park Hotel between 9am and 4.30pm.

InnoPrinter Transfer Technology will be demonstrating its innovative transfer press, which allows the application of transfers of up to six-colours in under two seconds. The semi-automatic press is said to be ideal for those jobs that are too costly to screen print and eliminates the need for cutting and weeding.

Asquith & Fox, known for its wide range of colourful polos and chinos, will be showing a selection of its fashionable garments at the event.

Refreshments and free parking will be available to show visitors.

For a full range of exhibitors and to pre-register for the Leeds Promotion & Branding Show, visit the show website.

www.promobranding.events