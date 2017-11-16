For some time now, the team at Images has been avidly following one particular Instagram account: @madspecials, aka Milosj De Groot. The 43-year-old Dutch screen printer posts pictures of prints he’s created that look like miniature landscapes and high definition work that defies logic. It’s little wonder that earlier this year ink manufacturer Wilflex dubbed Milosj “The Jedi of the screen printing world”.

Milosj’s father was a screen printer, as was his maternal grandfather. “My father knew everything about printing and, just like me, he was very much into art, pottery, painting…” He introduced Milosj to the art of screen printing on a flatbed when Milosj was six years old: he loved it from the start.

At the age of 13, Milosj went to a school that specialised in graphical techniques – from technical drawings to using an old school Heidelberg press – but didn’t learn as much as he had hoped. At the age of 16 he had to find a job. “I didn’t know what to do, if I wanted to screen print. I loved it, but I didn’t like the fumes –my dad was always printing stickers and things like that, so he worked with volatile inks. I went through the Yellow Pages and saw a textile printing company. I applied for a job there, got hired and worked for them for a couple of years. At first I was a catcher, then within two months I was running a machine.

“It was an American 10-colour machine and great fun – I used to open the control unit and mess around with the compressor. I could get 1,300 T-shirts an hour out of it, but the mechanic didn’t like it that much as he had to come in each month to fix it!”