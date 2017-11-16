Full name: Jackie Perrelli

Breed: Bassador, which is a basset hound and labrador mix, long and low.

Age: Seven-years-old

Time at company: Three years

Job title: Quality control

Job description: Sniffing all of the shirts when they arrive to make sure they’re up to standards and again when they leave printed

Special skills: Sleeping under desks and being the first to greet the postman

Favourite colour: Pantone 306

