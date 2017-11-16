Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Jackie Perrelli from Pangea Printing in Baltimore, USA

Long, low and the first international pooch to grace the pages of Images

Full name: Jackie Perrelli

Breed: Bassador, which is a basset hound and labrador mix, long and low.

Age: Seven-years-old

Time at company: Three years

Job title: Quality control

Job description: Sniffing all of the shirts when they arrive to make sure they’re up to standards and again when they leave printed

Special skills: Sleeping under desks and being the first to greet the postman

Favourite colour: Pantone 306

www.pangeaprintingco.com

Email a hi-res photo of your Print Shop Pooch, along with the relevant facts (as above), to:
editorial@images-magazine.com