Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Jackie Perrelli from Pangea Printing in Baltimore, USA
Full name: Jackie Perrelli
Breed: Bassador, which is a basset hound and labrador mix, long and low.
Age: Seven-years-old
Time at company: Three years
Job title: Quality control
Job description: Sniffing all of the shirts when they arrive to make sure they’re up to standards and again when they leave printed
Special skills: Sleeping under desks and being the first to greet the postman
Favourite colour: Pantone 306
