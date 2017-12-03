I thought for this review I would do something a little different: instead of looking at industrial workwear I’m focusing on front of house clothing.

If you havenâ€™t already seen the amazing range of shirts and blouses from Premier Clothing, then you are in for a treat. These guys have arguably the most comprehensive colour collections on the market; in fact, I donâ€™t think I have ever come across so many colour and style options from one brand. There are few manufacturers out there that offer clothing that has Pantone-matched fabrics, yet I get asked for this a lot.

The range of styles and fabrics are extensive and you can usually find a full set of short- and long-sleeve shirts and accompanying women’s blouses. Their Poplin range of shirts and blouses comes in 30 different colours and in an easy-care material that requires minimal ironing â€“ ideal for the hospitality industry.

All of these shirts are perfect for decorating with a clientâ€™s logo; however, I would recommend using a thicker backing on the poplin shirts when embroidering due to the weight of the material and the need for some stability.

For something different, opt for the 100% Jeans Stitch Denim Shirt â€“ it looks awesome with its contrast stitching and, again, it’s perfect for the hospitality industry â€“ while the Microcheck Gingham Shirt along with soft collar styling offers a more casual approach to workwear. Both of these will work in a modern working environment and will enable you to offer something new and exciting to help you win that work.

