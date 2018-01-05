There are several misconceptions about pretreating garments prior to printing on direct-to-garment digital printers. Some think itâ€™s an optional step. Others think thereâ€™s little difference between manual and automated pretreatment.

So, what exactly is pretreatment â€“ and why does proper application play such an important role in the quality and durability of the images produced on DTG printers?

Pretreatment is a chemical spray that reacts with white direct-to-garment ink, causing the white ink to gel on contact. That gelling (also known as crashing) is the result of a binding agent found in pretreatment solutions â€“ and the subsequent application of heat from a heat press or appropriate conveyor dryer.

Pretreatment chemicals not only enable white ink to adhere to black and dark garments, they also enable it to achieve maximum opacity so that none of the garmentâ€™s colour shows through the ink film. Itâ€™s not the binding agent that causes the ink to gel; itâ€™s the chemical reaction with the salts in the pretreatment chemical. But while the binding agent aids in adhesion and wash-fastness, the key role of pretreatment is providing opacity.

Pastel shirts may require a light pretreatment if a white highlight print is being used. However, as a rule, the pretreatment solution used on dark garments should not also be used on white shirts. Pretreatment may enhance the initial appearance of the garment, but it will nearly always detract from wash-fastness, and the printed image may even yellow over time. That said, there are a number of pretreatment solutions on the market specifically designed to increase image durability and colour vibrancy on white shirts. But these are optional, and garment decorators will need to decide for themselves if any resultant improvements in quality and durability are sufficient to justify the additional time and expense of pretreatment application on white garments.

The ultimate purpose of pretreatment isnâ€™t to create a patch of white ink in the finished print; itâ€™s to allow the true colours and crisp edges of the designerâ€™s image to be seen. A properly affixed white underbase enables low-viscosity DTG inks to sit on top of, instead of being absorbed into, the garmentâ€™s fabric: when DTG inks are allowed to soak into the garment, the result is muted or muddy images instead of vibrant colours that stand out from the dark colour of the fabric.