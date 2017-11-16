American Apparel returns with an impressive collection that reflects its heritage and maintains its unmistakable presence in printwear and retail markets
American Apparel is known for bringing fashion into the wholesale arena. Founded as a wholesale company, when T-shirts were boxy and one-size-fits-all, American Apparel created new silhouettes in innovative fabrics, and made basics into everyday classics.
Gildan’s acquisition of the American Apparel brand in 2017 has ensured that the brand will continue to evolve. Now that American Apparel is a member of the Gildan family, it is collaborating with a company that shares its belief in combining style and integrity, fashion and ethics, manufacturing and sustainability, product choice and availability. Like American Apparel, Gildan strongly believes that operating responsibly, treating employees with respect and dignity, providing safe and ethical work environments, and continuously pursuing ways to reduce its impact is critical to success and future growth.
As part of the Gildan family of brands, American Apparel promises that it will not only continue to maintain the product attributes that made it a favourite, but will also provide an improved customer service experience through its newly enhanced infrastructure, marketing support and distribution network. “We will work hard to deliver even better value to you, yet our spirit lives on with the core styles that made American Apparel the go-to brand for fashion basics. We’re staying true to the high-quality, iconic styles you expect from us by continuing to offer cutting-edge finishes and on-trend looks with a modern fit.”
A cut above
With a wide range of apparel for any occasion, American Apparel’s offering is positioned as a cut above the rest. From collections of T-shirts, tank tops and sweats to unique lines of bodysuits, shorts and leggings, every style is designed to meet the demands of even the most discerning decorator or end-user.
“Our Fine Jersey T-Shirt collection was the genesis of American Apparel’s popularity,” it explains. “These 100% cotton tees for men and women come in crew neck and V-neck short sleeve options and are made from incredibly soft, combed ringspun yarns. Exceptionally smooth and tight-knit, this is the signature American Apparel fabric and offers the perfect surface for printing.”
The Poly/Cotton line of unisex and women’s T-shirts is another American Apparel staple. The 50% combed ringspun cotton/50% polyester fabric is super-soft and performs extremely well as a result of polyester’s colourfastness and resistance to shrinkage. Both vibrant solids and trendy heather colours are offered in this collection. The solid colours are union dyed, meaning the polyester and cotton fibres are dyed simultaneously. This fabric is ideal for those who have active lifestyles and music merchandisers who provide tees for bands and concert-goers, advises the brand.
American Apparel’s Tri-Blend fabric, which drapes closer to the body for a flattering look, is also a favourite. This 50% cotton/25% polyester/25% rayon blend is loose knit and offers an irresistibly soft, vintage feel. The unique colour offering and look of the American Apparel Tri-Blend T-shirts are the result of a double dye process to achieve a multi-coloured effect. “Whether your customer will be heading to the gym or just wants to be comfortable on the go, they can choose from the sporty look of the Unisex or Women’s Tri-Blend Short Sleeve Track Shirt, the Women’s Racerback Tank or Unisex Tank Top. Whatever their preference, you’ll be able to offer them an instant wardrobe update,” promises the brand.
And in typical American Apparel fashion, the brand is fully committed to keeping its offering fresh. It comments: “Coming in spring 2018 are exciting cotton/spandex, interlock, thick jersey knit, baby rib thermal and sublimation pieces, plus Flex, California and Salt & Pepper Fleece collections.”
Stay tuned – American Apparel is coming soon to a distributor near you!