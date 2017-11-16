American Apparel is known for bringing fashion into the wholesale arena. Founded as a wholesale company, when T-shirts were boxy and one-size-fits-all, American Apparel created new silhouettes in innovative fabrics, and made basics into everyday classics.

Gildan’s acquisition of the American Apparel brand in 2017 has ensured that the brand will continue to evolve. Now that American Apparel is a member of the Gildan family, it is collaborating with a company that shares its belief in combining style and integrity, fashion and ethics, manufacturing and sustainability, product choice and availability. Like American Apparel, Gildan strongly believes that operating responsibly, treating employees with respect and dignity, providing safe and ethical work environments, and continuously pursuing ways to reduce its impact is critical to success and future growth.

As part of the Gildan family of brands, American Apparel promises that it will not only continue to maintain the product attributes that made it a favourite, but will also provide an improved customer service experience through its newly enhanced infrastructure, marketing support and distribution network. “We will work hard to deliver even better value to you, yet our spirit lives on with the core styles that made American Apparel the go-to brand for fashion basics. We’re staying true to the high-quality, iconic styles you expect from us by continuing to offer cutting-edge finishes and on-trend looks with a modern fit.”