Invista’s Cordura brand is teaming up with the Professional Clothing Awards again to inspire and honour exceptional workwear, corporate clothing and PPE designs from textile and fashion students. And for the first time, the PCA Vision 2018 contest is open to students from participating universities and colleges across Europe.

Evolving from the UK focused Project 20/20 competition, which Cordura sponsored in 2016, PCA Vision is a pan-European contest that requires students to “share their vision of stylish, functional professional clothing that can be worn for a specific job role in a sector of their choice.”

As part of its participation in PCA Vision 2018, Cordura will be awarding the ‘Cordura Durable Design Award’ to the student designer who best demonstrates a 360-degree approach to functional workwear. The design must reflect a thorough understanding of the challenges faced on the jobsite, and present innovative solutions to meet the needs of the worker.

“Through PCA Vision, students will push themselves to design cutting-edge, stylish and functional workwear of the future,” said Cindy McNaull, global Cordura brand and marketing director. “Cordura fabrics have been bringing durability to the workwear industry for five decades, and we are excited to see how students will demonstrate their 360-degree visions of professional clothing. Our student design award helps highlight the ethos of our new Live Durable brand positioning, as we focus on a 360-degree approach to our consumer’s durable lifestyles.”

Ten finalists will be invited to bring their designs to life, with each student creating one showcase outfit. These will be judged by representatives with experience in the professional clothing industry, workwear garment development and product design, and the winners will be announced live at the Professional Clothing Awards annual gala event in June 2018.

For more information and to view the full list of awards, visit the Professional Clothing Awards website.

www.professionalclothingawards.com

www.invista.com