UK schoolwear manufacturer Rowlinson Knitwear had plenty to celebrate at this year’s Schoolwear Show. The big news is that the company is on the move, having bought new premises for a seven-figure sum thanks to a multi-million funding package from HSBC. The employee-owned company will be relocating 2.6 miles from its current premises to a 76,000 square foot warehouse in Discovery Park, Stockport.

The new space, described by marketing manager Carrie Hamer as “awesome”, will give the company some much needed extra room in a more modern environment. It will also give Rowlinson plenty of scope for expansion over the next 10 to 15 years, and will allow it to expand its logistics capabilities, particularly during peak times, as well as provide improved working areas for its 50 staff.

Donald Moore, managing director of Rowlinson Knitwear, said: “As our company has grown massively in the last two years, we faced multiple obstacles to growth with our previous two-site set-up. Not only was the small size of the sites restricting our ability to increase our stock, but it was also inefficient as our staff were split between the two. Our new premises will solve these challenges and form a strong foundation in which we can continue to win market share and provide a great place for our staff to work.”

The moving-in date is scheduled for 3 December 2017 – nearly 18 months since Neil Ward joined the company as commercial director. “I’m really enjoying it and have been very well looked after by Rowlinson and the customers,” he said. As for his future plans for the company: “We just need to be better.”