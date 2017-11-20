According to Stephanie, the shirts have been an instant hit since being launched, with garment decorators reporting “pleasing results” when embellishing them with embroidery. “Decorated denim is big on the high street right now, so whether it’s a small company logo or a large motif, these shirts provide the perfect base for embroidery applications.”

Denim was chosen for both aesthetics and durability, she explains: “We love the vintage, washed appearance that this shirt will have after repeated laundering; it really adds to the character.” She also highlights the classic contrast stitching and antique buttons as giving the style a typical, ‘heritage jeans’ feel.

Customers can choose from two colours, indigo denim and black denim. “We try to reflect mainstream fashion as much as we can and we know that indigo denim and black denim are two of the most popular shades seen on the high street, so we used these colours for our shirts. We are currently gathering feedback from customers to see if there is any demand for extra colours.”

The shirt can appeal to a multitude of sectors thanks to denim’s wide appeal, believes Stephanie. The brand has featured the shirt heavily in its hospitalitywear campaigns, teaming it with a waist apron and leaving it open collared with the sleeves rolled up, while also demonstrating a trendy yet corporate look in its businesswear section by styling it with full sleeves and a skinny tie.

