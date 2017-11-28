Tell us a bit about your business

I set up our company in 1982, as a silversmith and alternative clothing outlet on the festival scene. Over the years it has evolved into our current printing studio, now based in Walkden. We are on-demand printers and cover a wide range of printing techniques, which covers virtually all aspects of material types from old school vinyl, white ink laser printing and DTG.

What’s the latest single-head embroidery machine you’ve bought, and why that model?

We were aware of the demand for embroidery and for several years had to subcontract such works, which was not ideal. We researched the variety of single-head machines available in the marketplace and in March we struck a deal with Amaya UK for a Melco EMT16+ as this machine is a high quality build and expandable, future proofing our further machinery demands (simple daisychain).

What’s it like to use?

We had a very steep learning curve as none of us had ever embroidered in our lives but with the two-day training when the machine was installed and the online training supplied by Amaya UK, we are now a few million stitches wiser.

The machine is straightforward enough once you’ve got your head around the software and the set-up of hoops etc.

What do you think are its main advantages?

The main advantages to this machine are parts’ availability, the ease of useÂ and the excellentÂ support for problem solving, which has been a great safety net for this investment. The machine has embroidered runs of overÂ 400 caps and aÂ huge array of polos, T-shirts, sweats and hoodies, as well as towels, car seat covers, bags, leather jackets and a whole host of products all with relative ease â€“ the only limitation is the user’s confidence.

Is there anything you’d like to see in an upgrade or don’t particularly like about it?

The only snag we have encountered is the under bobbin does not have any warning when it’s running out, so it’s common sense to check this after several runs and work out how many runs there are per bobbin and remember to change it regularly, which is more about establishing a routine rather than a flaw.

What advice do you have for others starting out in embroidery on a single-head?

Using professional digitisers such as David Sharp ensures that the quality of finished item is of the highest standard and by doing so we save on time developing the stitch files. We give a brief of what type of material we are working with and any customer requirements at the time of ordering and send over a .png file.Â It is very handy when you run a small business because the time it frees up ensures maximum production for those dreaded deadlines â€“ I’ve never had a customer complain of set-up charges for this service.

What are your plans for the future?

We envisage expanding the number of machines within 12 months, subject to market trends and future trade, and are very happy with the performance and scope of the EMT16+, which has coped with the challenges of customer requirements.

www.murgens-keep.co.uk