Tell us a bit about your business

Imanez, which was established in 2002 and is based in Shoeburyness, Essex, now boasts both a successful online retail presence as well as a printing, embroidery and promotional merchandising side.Â We have a large local customer base, as well as many national and international repeat customers.

What’s the latest single-head embroidery machine you’ve bought?

The latest machine we purchased was the Brother PR1000e, which we bought to broaden the range of embroidery we can offer our customers, as some have very intricate images that need more than the six colours we can use on the two PR655 machines we already have. The functionality to embroider with more than six colour threads is there on the PR655s, however it involves stopping and changing threads on every garment, which isn’t really practical when you have a run of 50 or so items! For the most part though, six colour threads have been more than enough for most customers’ embroidery and we’re very pleased with how all of our machines run and produce embroidery.

Why did you choose Brother machines?

We’d been around a few of the Printwear & Promotion shows at the NEC and had been amazed at the range of machines out there. That’s when we found the stand for J&B Sewing Machines Company. We were impressed with all the various things their machines were displaying, and the welcoming, friendly service they gave us felt honest and upfront. The director, Rob, took his time to explain everything, answered all our questions, and showed us the machine he knew would suit our needs best. We agreed the Brother PR655 was the best option, mainly because we knew the brand. Buying a brand name when investing quite a bit of money into a machine for your business is a no-brainer. We’ve gone the cheaper route before with other work purchases and regretted it. I’m happy to say, we’re very satisfied J&B and Brother customers.

Is there anything you’d like to see in an upgrade or don’t particularly like about your machine?

I would suggest only a couple of minor changes for our newest PR1000e machine, which would be to bring back the red laser dot, rather than mess around with the optical eye, and just to stop it playing the ‘I’m finished!’ song seven times at the end of the job â€“ once is fine!

Across all our machines day-to-day running maintenance, such as oiling and cleaning, is easy, however my one true gripe is that replacing basic machine parts needs to be more straightforward. The needle threader in our PR1000e needs replacing, and we have been advised the machine has to come to pieces and is above our level of expertise to do this, so I’m having to thread everything by hand and live with persistent ‘wiper errors’ until we can warrant the cost of an engineer to attend in-house.

What’s it like to use?

Most people see the machines and get scared by the size of them, but to be honest you can only thread one bit at a time and it only sews with one needle at a time, so it doesn’t matter how big it is: once you know how to work that one area you can work the whole machine!

What do you use it for?Â

We offer our customers any size orders, from five pieces of embroidery and up. Most will order between 10 to 30 pieces at any one time.

What other machines do you have?

They are all ZSK now. We did have some Brother ones, but they have all been phased out.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a single-head embroidery machine?

Be prepared for a huge learning curve. There’s a lot to learn, but thankfully there are a lot of knowledgeable people out there ready and willing to help. Plus, the end results and customer satisfaction makes all the effort involved worth it.

www.imanez.com