Tell us a bit about your business

Woven Inc Ltd is one the UK’s leading screen printing and embroidery companies, working with fashion, workwear, promotional and charities, and with a prestigious client base from around the world.

What is the latest single-head embroidery machine you’ve bought?

The latest single-header machine is the Happy HCD2 1501. This was a new purchase to keep up with the demand of 3D embroidery; we purchased three of them at the same time to run alongside the two we already had.

Why did you choose this particular model?

Mainly service and quality. We have a factory full of Happy machines and [we] like everything to be the same, they are good and reliable. We did look at all makes, but the service we get from Happy is second to none.

Is there anything you’d like to see in an upgrade or don’t particularly like about it?

These are perfect, they come with all the attachments from headwear to suit pockets to multi-sized frames.

What’s it like to use?

Anyone can use these, they’re so user friendly. Everything from programming to re-threading is simple and quick.

What sort of runs is it used for?

Our single-head machines are used mainly for sampling. Five machines will run five days a week non-stop. The single-head machines back-up the rest of our fleet: five eight-headers and four four-headers. We run everything from single items to runs of thousands.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a single-head embroidery machine?

Buy cheap, buy twice. Invest in good machinery and all the sundries to go with it, and the quality of your work will reflect that.

www.woveninc.com