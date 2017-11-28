Tell us a bit about your business

Lovekeepcreate makes keepsakes from clothing; these range from bears, cushions and blankets right through to stockings. We can use a variety of different clothing, but the majority of our orders come from people who would like us to make a keepsake from their baby or childâ€™s outgrown clothes.

We also make keepsakes from adult clothing and people often send us items from loved ones who have passed away.

What’s the latest single-head embroidery machine that you’ve bought?

We purchased the Merlin GS-1501 machine in November 2016. Prior to this we were using a number of smaller domestic home embroidery machines.

Why did you choose this one, what are its main advantages?

We liked the large area that can be used for embroidery as well as the range of colours we were able to load it with. It is also really fast and reliable.

Is there anything you’d like to see in an upgrade or don’t particularly like about it?

We love it!

What’s it like to use?

It is reasonably simple to use as there is a large computerised display. We use the machine in conjunction with the software provided by GS UK and this makes it really simple.

What size runs is it used for?

We used it for small scale individual work such as names and dates of birth. We input each of these separately into the software. We embroider up to 300 individual items a week so it is always on the go.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a single-head embroidery machine?

Do your research and make sure you go to a reliable retailer to test out a variety of machines.

www.lovekeepcreate.co.uk