How long have you been working in the industry?

Over 40 years! But keep it quiet.

Whatâ€™s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?

Going to a military expo event in London, looking and playing with some seriously dangerous bits of kit. The icing on the cake was being taken on the water with a special forces boat unit, mind-bending speed and cornering, then stopping!

Which tune canâ€™t you get out of your head at the moment?

I have a little problem with putting C’est La Vie by the Stereophonics on repeat all the time.

Whatâ€™s your favourite TV show?

Peaky Blinders, I love the era and the clothes. I have a soft spot for the hats too.

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Salt and vinegar with a Guinness (itâ€™s the law).

What is the most embarrassing thing thatâ€™s ever happened to you at work?

Being asked to the opening of an exhibition which was all very posh and then being presented with flowers on the stage. Priceless!

Whatâ€™s your most unappealing habit?

Coming into work poorly and then making my colleagues poorly too (apparentlyâ€¦!).

Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?

I have many guilty pleasures, including Turkish delight, Haribos and Jagermeister.

Whatâ€™s your hidden talent?

Motorcycle restoration, coaching martial arts

If you could have anyone else’s job, whose would you want?

Guy Martin* is a top bloke â€“ I kind of relate to his reckless, carefree outlook to all things with an engine.

What is the best place youâ€™ve ever visited?

Raffles Hotel in Singapore. It was just such a stunning place and they have the best tea and cakes on the planet.

Which gadget or app couldnâ€™t you live without?

My Fitbit watch, it yelps at me to get more exercise done. I’m really surprised GS havenâ€™t got me one sooner and re-programmed it with work-related jobs!

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

I would ask both my grandmas, who have now passed away, how to make the perfect braised beef dinner and trifle dessert â€“ miss them both dearly and their cooking.

* Motorcycle road racer