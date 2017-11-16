MagnaColours has launched MagnaPrint Invisible Ink – a new UV-reactive product that glows bright blue under ‘black light’ (UV wavelengths).

The company reports that the new ink can be used as a top coat, or mixed with a MagnaPrint Eco Pigment for printing designs, and will allow printers to “create products with unique effects”.

Helen Parry, managing director of MagnaColours, said: “Increasingly, printers want to be able to add new and exciting features and elements to the garments they print, and so demand for special effect inks are growing. We found that there was a demand for UV reactive inks amongst the screen printers that we work with and supply our products to, so once again we’ve led the way.

“It’s an exciting time for water-based inks, and the development of our Invisible Ink is just another demonstration of how far water-based inks have progressed. We’ve been making the impossible possible, with our unique range, so printers no longer have to rely on harmful chemical-based inks to achieve new and exciting effects. We have more similar exciting new colour change effects in the pipeline.”

Magna’s Invisible Ink launches in November and will be available through distributors.

www.magnacolours.com