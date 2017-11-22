When Emma Smith decided to launch a dog walking business last year one of the first things she did was get someone to design her a logo. “I wanted to be professional,” she explains. “I’ve got five dogs and they’re part of the family. These people [who might employ me as a dog walker], they don’t know who I am, they need to know I’m taking it seriously. I took a number of courses, including dog first aid, got the logo sorted, a website and a Facebook page. The other thing I really wanted was clothing, I wanted to go out in clothes that had my logo and Facebook page on them.”

Initially Emma went to a local shop and ordered some embroidered polos, but after a few washes they shrank and the colour started to fade. She started looking on the internet for another garment decorator in her local area and found Raunds Embroidery. A couple of Emma’s friends had ‘liked’ the Raunds Facebook page, and she was impressed by the pictures that owner Lyn Lazarevic had posted there.

She called Lyn on one of her few free moments â€“ a bank holiday in May this year â€“ and was immediately invited over to Raunds, there and then, to go through the different options. “We went through lots of different things that she had: coats and hoodies, different makes of shirts and different colours,” says Emma. “As my logo has a white background and is orange and a dark grey/black, in my head it had to be on white shirts, but she said of course it doesn’t, you can do what you want. She was brilliant and suggested grey polos for walking in, and a nice blue colour for when I do my meet and greets so I know that’s separate and I’m not going to turn up covered in paw prints!

“One of the things that really stood out for me was I wanted the shirts to be a better quality, and she was wearing one that she’d had for three years â€“ that’s great. Jet black, and it hadn’t faded.”