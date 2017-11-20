The England Men’s Roller Derby team has a new kit designed by GForce for the start of the new season. GForce, which is a sponsor and official kit supplier for the team, dye-sublimated the garments.

Niks Kent, team manager of the roller derby team, said: “Weâ€™re thrilled with our new kit, it captures the passion and the spirit of our squad perfectly.”

Simon Ward, sales director at GForce Sportswear, added: “Roller derby is a fantastic, fast-paced sport and the England Menâ€™s squad is achieving big things â€“ weâ€™re proud to be able to play a part in their journey and see our garments in action on the track.”

Formed in 2013, the England Menâ€™s Roller Derby team is made up of players from across the strongest roller derby teams in the UK, ranging in age from 21-years-old to mid-40s.

www.gforcesportswear.co.uk