The England Men’s Roller Derby team has a new kit designed by GForce for the start of the new season. GForce, which is a sponsor and official kit supplier for the team, dye-sublimated the garments.

Niks Kent, team manager of the roller derby team, said: “We’re thrilled with our new kit, it captures the passion and the spirit of our squad perfectly.”

Simon Ward, sales director at GForce Sportswear, added: “Roller derby is a fantastic, fast-paced sport and the England Men’s squad is achieving big things – we’re proud to be able to play a part in their journey and see our garments in action on the track.”

Formed in 2013, the England Men’s Roller Derby team is made up of players from across the strongest roller derby teams in the UK, ranging in age from 21-years-old to mid-40s.

