Headwear specialist Sharon Lee has announced that warehouse manager Justin Felton has decided to move on to pastures new, after 22 years of dedicated service in ensuring that orders are delivered on time and the stock is in perfect order.

“Justin is following his passion for travel and will be starting a new career towards the end of November. Everyone at Sharon Lee wishes him all the very best and we will truly miss him,” says the company.

Peter Williams will now be overseeing the department. Stephen Egg has been promoted to warehouse assistant manager and Craig McLaren is taking on the role of warehouse assistant.

