Fespa has launched its visitor campaign for the Fespa 2018 Global Print Expo, which is taking place in Berlin, Germany, from 15-18 May 2018.

The event will cover screen printing, textile printing and digital wide format, and there will be an entire hall dedicated to substrates.

“Fespa expects the 2018 exhibition to feature the largest textile zone of any Fespa event to date, reflecting the marketâ€™s growing interest in soft signage, fashion and decorative textiles,” says the association.

Also launched are the Fespa Print Excellence Awards 2018. There are numerous categories, including ‘Special effect on T-shirts and other garments’ and ‘Young Star’, for those in the industry aged 15-25. The entry deadline is 26 January 2018; winners will be announced at the gala dinner on 16 May 2018.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com

www.fespaawards.com