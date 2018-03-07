Search engine optimisation (SEO) is vital for the online success for your garment decoration business. Get started today with our top tips.

1. Create a ‘Google my Business’ listing: Creating a listing for your business helps your business get found for local searches with minimum fuss. Google my Business provides customers with a whole host of information including opening times, customer reviews, products and services.

2. Join credible online directories: Adding your business to relevant online directories such as Yell and Yelp is a straightforward way to ensure your business gets found online locally. Ensure these are kept valid and up-to-date.

3. Ensure your website is indexed: Use Google Search Console to index your sitemap and ensure that Google bots scan your website. To check how many pages are indexed type site:yourwebsite.co.uk into Google.

4. Test your mobile site speed: There is a growing importance on how websites perform on mobiles/smart devices. Speed is playing a larger part in determining how your site ranks, use Google Test My Site to check how your site performs, it will identify performance, areas to improve etc.

5. Make sure you have a page title: Ensure all your webpages have page titles describing what you do as this is the first thing Google bots scan on a page.

6. Use long-tailed keywords: It takes a lot of time and effort to get found for terms like workwear, shirts and polo shirts, so use longer keywords such as ‘branded polo shirts’ and ‘personalised workwear London’.

7. Build content for people, not robots: You are garment decorators, print and embroidery enthusiasts. Write about your passion, your business, its products and services â€“ hopefully it will then naturally get picked up for many key terms. Often people write â€˜out of shapeâ€™ content that focuses on keywords rather than being customer-friendly.

8. Create quality links: Inbound links are another thing that can help boost your page ranking in search engines. Collaborate with customers, local schools, sports clubs and businesses by linking to each other; creating a testimonials page is a common way to insert links.

9. Start a blog: Create a blog for your customers’ sake, not for SEO purposes. Produce quality, relevant content frequently and Google will reward you. This can include things like latest news, case studies and latest news.

10. Encourage reviews: Ask customers to use Google reviews; this will help give your business more prominence in the search results.