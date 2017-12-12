Grab the festive season by the baubles and fill your stocking with orders using some tinsel-tactic inspiration courtesy of Trendwatch
Tea towels are the perfect gift for that difficult-to-buy for relative â€“ a particularly excellent example is the ‘Feck It Sure It’s Grand’ (unbleached, 100% cotton) tea towel from Designist.
Want new towels for guests to use this Christmas? Primark has created a range of hand towels complete with dinky embroideries of snowmen, reindeer and snowflakes.
Pom pom beanies continue to be a popular choice amongst shoppers, and a white beanie from Oasis has won the innovative style stakes with its clever use of embroidered eyes on the cuff.
Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without tacky T-shirts that delight children and leave adults reaching for the mulled wine. F&F from Tesco has come up with a stunner this year, a Santa ‘body’ tee, ideal for those who don’t want to hire the complete Saint Nick outfit.
For those who want to show a bit of festive sparkle but still be on-trend, Very has produced a fashionable, over-sized, grey jumper with a sequin design.