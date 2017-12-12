Grab the festive season by the baubles and fill your stocking with orders using some tinsel-tactic inspiration courtesy of Trendwatch

Christmas tea towels from Designist…

Tea towels are the perfect gift for that difficult-to-buy for relative â€“ a particularly excellent example is the ‘Feck It Sure It’s Grand’ (unbleached, 100% cotton) tea towel from Designist.

… and Debenhams

The less childish can opt for a pretty ice-skating design from Debenhams.

100% cotton Tea Towel from Westford Mill

Those who want to print their own can use the 170gsm, 100% cotton Tea Towel (W701) from Westford Mill, which has a tear-away label and measures 50 x 70cm.

Primark’s festive towels

Want new towels for guests to use this Christmas? Primark has created a range of hand towels complete with dinky embroideries of snowmen, reindeer and snowflakes.

Luxury Hand Towel from Towel City

For those looking to go down a similar route, try the Luxury Hand Towel (TC003) from Towel City. Made from 550gsm, 100% ringspun combed cotton, it has a hanging loop and is available in a choice of 30 colours.

Embroidered white beanie from Oasis

Pom pom beanies continue to be a popular choice amongst shoppers, and a white beanie from Oasis has won the innovative style stakes with its clever use of embroidered eyes on the cuff.

The Original Pom Pom Beanie from Beechfield

Its imprint pair is the Original Pom Pom Beanie (B426) from Beechfield, a 100% Soft-Touch acrylic, double-layer knit style with cuff and self-coloured pom pom.

Santa T-shirt from F&F from Tesco

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without tacky T-shirts that delight children and leave adults reaching for the mulled wine. F&F from Tesco has come up with a stunner this year, a Santa ‘body’ tee, ideal for those who don’t want to hire the complete Saint Nick outfit.

The Valueweight T-Shirt from Fruit of the Loom

A good starting point for this is the Valueweight T-Shirt (61036) from Fruit of the Loom, a crew-neck which is available in a festive red hue and made from 100% cotton.

Very’s over-sized grey jumper with sequins

For those who want to show a bit of festive sparkle but still be on-trend, Very has produced a fashionable, over-sized, grey jumper with a sequin design.

The One Sweat from Mantis

The Mantis One Sweat (M131) is an excellent choice for others looking to create stylish Christmas jumpers. Made from 300gsm French terry, it has a straight hem with drop back tail and side vents, and is available in heather grey melange.