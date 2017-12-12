It’s a trend that is impossible to ignore: workwear brands are racing to take the best technical fabrics from the performance and sports markets and harness their performance properties to create modern work apparel that delivers superior comfort, safety and style. “Even the more cost effective workwear options such as Standsafe and Castle are using these new fabrics, along with the ones that you find at the top end, brands such as Snickers, Blaklader and most other European workwear brands,” confirms Images columnist and managing director of South East Workwear, Adrian Burton.

Workwear has come a long way since the days of the cotton twill boiler suit, agrees David Clark, managing director of Snickers Workwear. He adds that the scruffy jeans that were the basis of the 80s workwear wardrobe are also a thing of the past, as tradespeople increasingly recognise the advantage of investing in clothes that are going to keep them comfortable, safe and looking good, from the beginning of the day to the end.

37.5 Technology

Snickers has been a frontrunner in the race into technical fabrics from the start: the brand has always prided itself on searching out innovations in all aspects of garment design and manufacturing, and adapting them for use in workwear. For the past 18 months Snickers has been selling garments that feature 37.5 Technology, having begun work on the prototypes three years ago. It was the first workwear company to use this technology, which had already been used extensively, and was well proven, in the sports and outdoor markets, David reports.

The ideal core body temperature is 37.5ºC, hence the name. The idea behind the 37.5 Technology is that when the wearer gets hot, active particles in the material remove sweat in the vapour stage – that is, before liquid sweat forms – keeping the wearer cool. When the wearer is cold, the particles trap the person’s energy to help warm them up.

Research by 37.5 indicates that an athlete’s performance can improve by “up to 26 per cent through the use of the advanced 37.5 Technology”, explains David. “The problem with fabrics that absorb moisture is that they solve the problem after it has arisen. You sweat, and then they start to work. That’s too late. A fabric that knows what your body needs in advance is the solution.”