It seems inevitable that embroidery will cause fabric to pucker and create ripples in your garment. It’s particularly pernicious when stitching performance garments with their stretchy, slippery and gossamer materials that are a challenge to keep stable in the hoop. While no single technique or material addition can entirely mitigate the problem of puckering, a balanced approach to the causes of this problem can help reduce its appearance.

Set up

Set the stage Even though thin, slick, and stretchy materials are popular, learn to know which garments are the least stable and, if possible, pick a similar piece with a little more material resistance to the embroidery process; present your best option that doesn’t distort as easily to your customer.

Similarly, choose designs that are more open and less filled to keep from weighing down or taxing your thin materials, and choose colours, (when you can), that reduce contrast so that you can keep densities low. Set the stage for success as much as you can before the stitching starts.

Digitising and densities Reduce stitch densities as much as you safely can when digitising. Each stitch leaves a thread spreading apart the garment’s yarns like a wedge; the more you add, the more the garment’s fibres have to move out of the way, causing distortion. Use underlays that lift up top stitching with structured scaffolds to allow for less density without losing top coverage. Mesh underlays work well for fills and edge run underlays under satins provide structure for clean edges and increased coverage without excess density.