A Kickstarter campaign by London-based commercial screen printing studio 3rd Rail to create the city’s biggest open access screen printing studio has nearly hit its target with less than a week to go.

The campaign, which started at the end of November, hopes to raise Â£10,000 so the company can open a 4,000 square foot open access screen printing facility in Peckham Levels. The company wants to make screen printing accessible to a new audience as well as provide equipment for those who are already working in the sector, whether they’re printing T-shirts, fabrics or paper.

Monthly memberships will be available as well as desk spaces and private studios. Members will be able to use the six-colour carousel, a 3m tunnel dryer, an 80cm by 100cm heat press, exposure unit, washout and drying cabinet, along with other equipment.

Co-director Rob explained: “Over the years weâ€™ve perfected some pretty experimental techniques. Weâ€™re really excited about the possibility of exchanging ideas with people who are just as passionate and curious as us.”

The Kickstarter money will go towards completing the refurbishment, with 3rd Rail already having raised enough to cover the bills and rent. The new space is scheduled to open in January 2018.

