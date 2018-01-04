Printwear & Promotion Live! 2018 has announced a number of exclusive show offers, including special deals, discounts, offers and competitions.

Beechfield (stand A40) will be inviting visitors to try on a selection of different Beechfield styles and be photographed in their favourite outfits for a chance to winÂ Â£500 worth of Beechfield designs.Â Westford Mill (B32) will also be reaching for its Polaroid camera: the brand will be inviting visitors to strike a pose in front of ‘a wall of colour’ created from its W101 Bags for Life. All polaroids will then be displayed, with the most creative pose winning Â£500 worth of Westford Mill styles.

Orn International (stand K70) will be running a competition to win an iPad. Visitors can collect their free Weigle the Eagle toy from the stand, then take a photo of the toy in an iconic or outstanding location and post the image on Ornâ€™s LinkedIn site. The best picture will win the iPad, worth Â£350. Orn will also be offering visitors 10% off their first order during the show.

Plush toy fans will also want to visitÂ Mumbles (stand G10) where they can enter aÂ prize draw to win a personalised Mumbles Zippie.

The PenCarrie (stand F40) tombola will have plenty of on the spot prizes to be won for every entrant. Goodie bags will also be available.

Exile Technologies (stand B30) will be offering theÂ FreeStyler computer-to-screen system at an exclusive show price of Â£7,950. The price includes delivery, installation and training anywhere within the mainland UK. The Expose direct-to-screen will be available for just Â£2,495 when purchased with the FreeStyler.

For more exclusive show deals and offers visitÂ Printwear & Promotion Live! 2018,Â Sunday 21 January to Tuesday 23 January, in Halls 17 and 18 at the NEC, Birmingham.

www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk