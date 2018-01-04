Three companies have teamed up to offer one lucky business a rebrand worth Â£7,000. The V Factor competition, the first phase of which launches on 8 January 2018, is being run by branding agency Visuable, copywriting agency Rin Hamburgh & Co and digital marketing agency Kimba Digital Marketing.

The prize will include a brand design and brand tone of voice guidelines, photoshoot, website design, copy and website training (this doesnâ€™t include domain name/hosting), content strategy, social media profile review (up to four platforms), email campaign set up on Mailchimp including template creation and list, and a one-year subscription to the Marketing Bakery members-only marketing club.

“Our goal is to find a business with an amazing vision that we can support with this game-changing prize,” commented Rin Hamburgh.

The first phase closes on 2 February 2018, when five finalists will then be picked. There will then be a public vote to select the winner. For more information and to register interest, visit the V Factor website.

www.vfactorcomp.com