Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2018 is 18-3838 Ultra Violet, which it says “suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead and the discoveries beyond where we are now”.

Pantone continues: “Enigmatic purples have also long been symbolic of counterculture, unconventionality, and artistic brilliance. Musical icons Prince, David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix brought shades of ultra violet to the forefront of western pop culture as personal expressions of individuality. Nuanced and full of emotion, the depth of Pantone 18-3838 Ultra Violet symbolises experimentation and non-conformity, spurring individuals to imagine their unique mark on the world, and push boundaries through creative outlets.”

www.pantone.com