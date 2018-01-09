Technical outdoorwear brand Helly Hansen has signed a definite agreement to acquire Musto, the British specialist sailing and country apparel brand, from Phoenix Equity Partners and other shareholders for an undisclosed sum.

Helly Hansen said the acquisition will see it become “a global leader” in professional sailing apparel as well as enhancing its presence in the UK outdoor market. The company reported it will “invest in Musto’s international growth ambitions as well as deepen its technological and sourcing capabilities. The acquisition reinforces Helly Hansen’s ambitions in the UK market, its growth strategy, and its desire to replicate its own performance with the Musto brand.”

At present there is no information as to how, if at all, the acquisition will affect either companies’ approach to the imprint market; a spokesperson said it is not currently providing further comment on future strategy.

