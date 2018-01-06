Following its continued growth, Sabur has expanded its technical service team to include Andrew Harris. Previously a field service engineer at Roland DG for more than 15 years, Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of working on large format digital printers.

“Andrew will enable us to respond more efficiently when customers have a technical problem, helping ensure our customers have the least amount of downtime possible,” said Sabur. “Along with one of our other engineers, Andrew recently completed a full and comprehensive training course on the DGI FT range of printers at the DGI headquarters in South Korea.”

www.sublimationinks.com