Fespa UK Association will be hosting its fourth annual Textile Printing Now conference on 13 March 2018, in co-operation with the British Interiors and Textile Association (BITA).

The one-day conference for the textile printing community will feature a mix of presentations, displays and networking at The Textile Centre of Excellence in Huddersfield. The conference will examine textile printing, coating and surface modification techniques, both analogue and digital. Confirmed talks and speakers include:

Mutlu Chaouch Orozco (WTiN) â€“ Global Digital Textile Market Overview

Mark Harrup (Which PLC) â€“ Digital Disruption in Fashion

Debbie Mckeegan (Digetex) â€“ Design and Print in a Personalised World

Julian Mainwaring (Mainwaring & Partners) â€“ Pioneering Innovation in Textiles

Tian Carey (Cambridge University)Â â€“ Textiles with Inbuilt Electronics

Gavin Thatcher (Stead McAlpin) â€“ Digital Print in Textiles

Peter Kiddell of Fespa UK said: “The conference is intended as a celebration of textile printing and will point the way towards a very bright future for this vibrant sector. We have already secured a stellar line-up of industry experts to speak, making this a must-attend event for anyone keen on gaining a competitive edge in this rapidly expanding area of print.”

A pre-event networking dinner has also been arranged for 12 March 2018.

