Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) has announced a number of big name brands have confirmed they will be taking more space than before when the show returns to 24-26 April 2018 at the NEC, Birmingham.

Roland DG, CMYUK, Spandex, Antalis, Epson, Ultima Displays, Your Print Partner and Very Displays will all have an expanded presence, while many first-time exhibitors have also been revealed, such as Ashby Trade Sign Supplies. Other big name companies attending include Amaya Sales UK, Graphtec, Granthams, Your Print Specialists, Novachrome and Grafityp.

Rudi Blackett, SDUK’s portfolio director, said: “We are thrilled that such a large number of exhibitors return to us annually, and to have many of those increase their presence at SDUK 2018 is testament to the show’s continued role in bringing the industry together to do business. We are also delighted to welcome the growing number of new exhibitors that have booked for the show from a wide spectrum of industry sectors.”

www.signuk.com