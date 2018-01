Paul Jones of Graffia, Burnley has won a two-night weekend break in the Promotion & Branding Show 2017 prize draw.

“Graffia is the ‘go-to’ place for footwear customisation and Paul decided to visit the shows to see what was available to add to his existing Brother machinery,” said GS UK, which runs the events.

The dates and venues for the 2018 shows are set to be announced soon.

www.promobranding.events