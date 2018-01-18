Knitwear machinery company Shima Seiki has selected Resolute DTG to sell and provide technical support for its digital pigment ink textile printer, the SIP-160F3.

Due to be officially announced at Printwear & Promotion Live! on 21 January 2018, the relationship will see Resolute DTG acting as a non-exclusive sales and service agent for Shima Seiki Europe.

“Our reputation lies in the knitwear industry, where everyone knows us and we’re held in high regard,” explained Simon Cross, SIP/PCAM business development and marketing manager, Shima Seiki Europe. “Now we’ve launched a pigment machine that is targeted at the garment decoration industry, where we’re an unknown brand. Resolute offered an all-in-one solution of sales and service. They don’t have a high-end DTG solution so they’re excited by this machine that not only addresses T-shirts and apparel, but other media such as towels, knitwear and socks.”

Colin Marsh, managing director, Resolute Print Groups, commented: “We are very excited to be working with Shima Seiki and developing the textile printing market for the SIP. With two models, one going up to a print area of 2.4m x 1.6m, this high-end system completes our DTG portfolio.

“Until now we supplied into the entry level and middle market losing out to high-end expensive systems as our customers businesses grew along with their production demands. The SIP allows us to continue business with our clients who require high volume printing. Resolute are developing a pre-load system allowing textiles to be loaded and unloaded as the printer is in motion. With up to eight shirts printing at a time the SIP is actually a very economical solution in this area. We will also tap into print processes that the SIP is more than capable of but currently not producing; with many years of pre-press experience we have designed a system to image large stencils (for screen printing) for specialist applications. Again, a very economical solution in this specialist area with very little competition.”

While the SIP-160F3 machine won’t be on display at P&P Live!, samples of prints produced on the machine can be seen on the Resolute DTG stand.

Read Standing out from the flock â€“ our interview with British company, Faering which uses the SIP-160F3 to produce high quality prints on knits.

www.shimaseiki.co.uk

www.resoluteink.co.uk