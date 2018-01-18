Epson has joined the list of companies introducing new DTG printers in 2018 with the announcement of the launch of the SureColor F2100 at ISS Long Beach, US, on 18 January.

The purpose-built system uses the Epson PrecisionCore TFP print head and UltraChrome DG garment ink technology, and promises up to twice the speeds of the previous generation printer.

It offers four-colour ink plus white, along with a quick-load platen and Epson Garment Creator Software. It also has an integrated, self-cleaning system, which Epson says means less downtime. Cleaning solution is transported through the print head, allowing the printer to perform daily maintenance, and the white ink is triple-filtered to reduce nozzle clogging.

“The SureColor F2000 is the number-one selling direct-to-garment printer in the market and has helped customers increase efficiency on short-run orders and expand product service offerings,” according to Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. He added: “We listened to our customers and addressed common direct-to-garment pain points with the new SureColor F2100. The SC-F2100 delivers on reduced maintenance, while providing increased speed and efficiency with newly developed print modes to help customers increase business needs.”

Epson PrecisionDot technology is said to offer smoother tonal gradations and improved image detail, while new print modes including Light Garment and Highlight White promise consistent print quality, with Highlight White applying a second coat of white ink while printing colour inks for brighter whites and improved print speeds.

The SureColor F2100 can print on 50% cotton/50% polyester blends as well as 100% cotton.

www.epson.co.uk