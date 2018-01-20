Water-based screen printing ink manufacturer MagnaColours has launched MultiChrome, which has been created to enable screen printers to achieve a two-tone pearl effect.

“MultiChrome helps to achieve a more evident colour shift than the sparkle or glitter effect that other pearl inks provide, creating a superior finish when printed onto stretchy or Lycra-containing fabrics,” commented the company. “The ink comes in a variety of different colours, and was developed to meet the demands and requirements of Magnaâ€™s customers.

MagnaColours has also made a number of appointments recently, including Robert Cole as commercial director in the UK, Ivan Cossio as business development management for the Americas and Paul Arnold, as marketing manager.

www.magnacolours.com