MagnaColours launched the MagnaPrint Edge ink range, including MagnaPrint Edge Neutral and MagnaPrint Edge Opaque, at ISS Long Beach.

The new ink stays wet on screen and is claimed to “dry instantly when applied to fabric, providing one of the performance benefits of plastisol inks, without the harmful chemicals”. It has been specifically developed to enable the printing of multi-coloured designs on to light or dark coloured garments – wet or dry – without the need for multiple flashing between colours, which will help printers to cut costs and increase both productivity and efficiency, advises MagnaColours.

Helen Parry, MangaColours’ MD, said: “Edge supports our quest to transform the preconceptions of water-based inks, and the effects and finish that they enable screen-printers to achieve.

“Water-based inks have come a long way in recent years and our Edge ink is testament to that. Magna’s range provides the same if not better-quality results than those achieved using harmful chemically based products.”

According to MagnaColours, the ink provides an even coverage and soft-touch finish, plus “phenomenal durability,” due to its elasticity and wash performance.

Edge is supplied ready to use as a one pack ink and offers rapid curing in one minute.

