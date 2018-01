Stormtech has launched its Spring 2018 collection, which the brand says is “active and adaptable apparel that is at ease in the elements”.

Included in the range are the Octane Lightweight Shell (NW-1), a showerproof shell with an articulated fit, and the Nautilus Quilted Jacket (QX-1), featuring elasticised cuffs and a full-length, internal stormflap.

www.stormtech.eu