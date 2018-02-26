The crew neck, short sleeve Slub T and Girlie Slub T (JT020 and JT020F) are perfect choices for refreshing any wardrobe, reports Just Ts & Polos. Crafted from slub cotton with a subtly textured finish, the Slub T has a relaxed fit with modern styling and is “sure to become an off-duty favourite”, while the Girlie Slub T has a feminine, ‘girlie’ fit, and “is a must-have for building casual outfits this season”. Both styles come in five core colours.

The Space Blend T and Girlie Space Blend T (JT030 and JT030F) are fashion Ts with timeless appeal. Cut with a modern and relaxed fit for men, and a modern, feminine fit for women, they feature a classic crew neckline and short sleeves. Crafted from marl effect fabric and available in five colour combinations, these Space Blend Ts are great pieces for layering and look good teamed with a denim jacket, promises the brand.

A simple crew neck T with a modern fit, the new Cosmic Blend T (JT031) is a must-have for any T-shirt lovers. Crafted from melange effect fabric, it is both comfortable and versatile and an essential addition to your everyday wardrobe.

“Get noticed for all the right reasons with the trendy Camo T (JT034),” says Just Ts & Polos. Cut with a stylish fit and a crew neckline, this new style is finished with a classic camouflage all-over print, and can be teamed up with jogging bottoms for a casual and contemporary look.

The Washed T (JT099) is a contemporary, washed-effect T-shirt that benefits from a fashion fit. It is designed as an ideal piece for layering and features a classic crew neckline and short sleeves.

Contemporary polos

Moving on to the brand’s polos, the fashionable Tri-Blend Polo (JP001) is made from a soft-feel fabric that is comfortable and contemporary, and looks great paired with jeans for a relaxed and modern look.

The Stretch Tipped Polo (JP003) has tipped collars and cuffs for a cool and trendy look. “If you’re looking for a polo that never goes out of style, look no further than this classic polo-shirt,” says the brand.

Finally, the Slub Polo (JP020) is made from textured slub cotton and is cut to a modern fit. It features short sleeves, self-fabric collar and two button placket, adding easy-going style to any casual look.

www.justtsandpolosbyawdis.com