For 2018, AWDis combines sustainability and fashion by welcoming Écologie by AWDis into its brand family. Écologie’s mission is to build a better future for the planet without compromising on style through the use of ecologically friendly cotton sources. This new range features regenerated products created from pre-consumer cotton that has been collected from the offcuts of the garment industry. Using an innovative technique that involves no additional water or chemicals, the cotton is then reprocessed back into yarn, ready for knitting and weaving.

Écologie’s T-shirt range features 100% organic tees for men and women, including the Cascades Tee (EA001) and Cascades Ladies Tee (EA001F), which are not only fashionable, but also kind to the environment. Available in 10 bright and bold colours, these tees boast a soft hand feel and look great on their own, or make an excellent base for print and embroidery.

For anyone seeking a unique branding base, Écologie recommends the unisex Tulum Tee (EA003). “Using a blend of regenerated pre-consumer cotton waste, the Tulum tee is both great for the planet while also offering the wearer a stylish fashion fit. This tee uses a combination of coloured yarn to produce a striking marl effect,” notes the brand.