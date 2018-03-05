New brand Écologie by AWDis is on a mission to build a better future using ecologically friendly cotton
For 2018, AWDis combines sustainability and fashion by welcoming Écologie by AWDis into its brand family. Écologie’s mission is to build a better future for the planet without compromising on style through the use of ecologically friendly cotton sources. This new range features regenerated products created from pre-consumer cotton that has been collected from the offcuts of the garment industry. Using an innovative technique that involves no additional water or chemicals, the cotton is then reprocessed back into yarn, ready for knitting and weaving.
Écologie’s T-shirt range features 100% organic tees for men and women, including the Cascades Tee (EA001) and Cascades Ladies Tee (EA001F), which are not only fashionable, but also kind to the environment. Available in 10 bright and bold colours, these tees boast a soft hand feel and look great on their own, or make an excellent base for print and embroidery.
For anyone seeking a unique branding base, Écologie recommends the unisex Tulum Tee (EA003). “Using a blend of regenerated pre-consumer cotton waste, the Tulum tee is both great for the planet while also offering the wearer a stylish fashion fit. This tee uses a combination of coloured yarn to produce a striking marl effect,” notes the brand.
Écologie is also introducing an exciting line of sweaters in a variety of colours and finishes. The Banff Sweatshirt (EA030) is a sustainable, brandable product crafted from 70% regenerated cotton. The French terry and angled styling on the cuffs separate this sweatshirt from the crowd, advises the brand, while the fashionable unisex fit has universal appeal. A similar style, the new Galapagos Sweatshirt (EA033), uses a combination of coloured yarn to produce a marl effect with solid contrast details at the cuffs and collar.
For knitwear fans, the Arenal Knit Sweater (EA060) is a lightweight, understated yet stylish jersey knit sweater. The unisex fashion fit and modern features, such as rolled detail at collar, cuffs and hem, make this a contemporary option that can be worn in both relaxed and formal situations. Écologie reports that the use of regenerated cotton means that it’s doing its bit for the planet while remaining young and fresh. Also made from regenerated cotton, with a jersey knit construction, the Wakhan ¼ Zip Knit Sweater (EA061) is another great knitwear option, perfect for when there is a chill in the air.
The Iguazu Knitted Hoody (EA080) is a statement piece, with its chunky tuck stitch with ribbed cuff and hem, and hood with drawcords to keep the wearer warm outdoors. This rugged hoody also works towards a more sustainable planet thanks to its use of 70% regenerated cotton.
Other hoodies in the range include the Lusaka Hoody (EA040), which adds a sustainable twist to clean, modern, hoody styling, and the Okavango Zoody (EA051) – a luxuriously soft zoody, in 70% regenerated cotton and finished with a brushed inner surface and peached outer surface, which Écologie describes as ‘a sustainable superstar’. “Contrast colour details make this Zoody look just as good on as it feels wearing it!” adds the brand.