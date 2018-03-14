New workwear brand introduces professional clothing with extra value
A new workwear brand for 2018, Pro RTX promises professional, durable yet affordable workwear that is suitable for resellers to the promotional workwear market. “Fromofficewear to industrial workwear, our range includes high quality polo shirts for men and women, sweatshirts, gilets, jackets and trousers,” adds the brand. “Our Pro RTX products are ideal for creating the perfect uniform due to easy rebranding and the availability of a wider size range. We’re proud of our high quality and enhanced durability clothing with a modern fit for men and a feminine fit for women.”
Pro Polos
The Pro Polo and Ladies Pro Polo (RX01 and RX101F) are ideal when creating a workwear uniform thanks to the ease with which they can be rebranded, not to mention their wide size range, which makes them suitable for workers of all sizes. The comfortable polos promise high quality and enhanced durability, with the Ladies Pro Polo also benefitting from a feminine fit.
‘Workplace winners’, the Pro Polyester Polo and Ladies Pro Polyester Polo (RX105 and RX105F) are fashioned from a piqué knit for enhanced quality and durability. They have a modern fit, with the women’s style also featuring a feminine cut.
Pro Sweatshirt and Classic Softshells
The Pro Sweatshirt (RX301) is easy to rebrand, making it ideal as part of a workwear uniform. The garment promises to keep wearers warm and comfortable whatever the working environment, and its wide size range means it will fit a team of any size.
The Classic 2 Layer Softshell (RX500) is ideal for keeping warm outdoors and doubles up as both smart workand casualwear. This two-layer design features front zip fastening and has handy front zipped hand pockets.
The complementary Classic 2 Layer Softshell Gilet (RX550) offers an ideal extra layer for keeping warm when outdoors. It features full front zip fastening and handy front zipped hand pockets. The shell of the gilet will keep wearers warm and dry thanks to its windproof and showerproof properties.
Work trousers
The Classic Workwear Cargo Trouser (RX600) has been designed for comfort and versatility, and is set to be a workwear staple, reports Pro RTX. Ideal for everyday use, it features three sets of pockets, a traditional waistband with belt loops and internal kneepad pockets.
Designed to be versatile and comfortable, the ProWorkwear Trouser (RX601) is made in a durable polycotton blend, and has minimal features for a clean, smart, workwear look.