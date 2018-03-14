A new workwear brand for 2018, Pro RTX promises professional, durable yet affordable workwear that is suitable for resellers to the promotional workwear market. “Fromofficewear to industrial workwear, our range includes high quality polo shirts for men and women, sweatshirts, gilets, jackets and trousers,” adds the brand. “Our Pro RTX products are ideal for creating the perfect uniform due to easy rebranding and the availability of a wider size range. We’re proud of our high quality and enhanced durability clothing with a modern fit for men and a feminine fit for women.”

Pro Polos

The Pro Polo and Ladies Pro Polo (RX01 and RX101F) are ideal when creating a workwear uniform thanks to the ease with which they can be rebranded, not to mention their wide size range, which makes them suitable for workers of all sizes. The comfortable polos promise high quality and enhanced durability, with the Ladies Pro Polo also benefitting from a feminine fit.

‘Workplace winners’, the Pro Polyester Polo and Ladies Pro Polyester Polo (RX105 and RX105F) are fashioned from a piqué knit for enhanced quality and durability. They have a modern fit, with the women’s style also featuring a feminine cut.